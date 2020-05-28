Leo Ralph Rayfield



Leo Ralph Rayfield (November 27, 1942-May 24, 2020)



On Sunday, May 24, 2020; Leo made his transition to his heavenly home, surrounded by his family after a brief illness.



Leo Ralph Rayfield was born on November 27, 1942 in Greenbush, Accomack County, Virginia to the late Elizabeth Strand and Martin Rayfield. Leo was educated in the Accomack County school district at Mary N.Smith High school.



In 1963 he relocated to Paterson, NJ from Philadelphia, PA and he met his soul mate Geraldine Boyd. In August of 1964, they became husband and wife. From this union, 4 daughters and 1 son were born.



He was a faithful member at Friendship Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Board, Deacon, and Trustee. Leo worked many years in the textile industry. He retired from "Acker and Jablow Textiles" in NYC. Leo was an avid NY Giants fan ("Go Big Blue"). He represented the Giants everywhere he went. He also loved the NY Mets, Brooklyn Nets and the University of Delaware's Blue Hens, but above all Leo loved the Lord.



Leo is predeceased by his parents, Martin Rayfield and Elizabeth West Strand. Brothers, Alden Strand, Payton Strand Jr. and Johnny Strand. Mother in Law, Irene Harmon. Brothers-in-law, Harold Boyd, Laurendene Boyd, Henry Boyd and Tommie Boyd. Sisters-in-law, Anniece Boyd, Pearl Rayfield, and Julia Strand.



Leo leaves to treasure his memory; his loving wife of 56 years, Geraldine Rayfield (nee Boyd). Daughters, Cathy Jefferson (Thomas Sr), Karen Rayfield, Amy Washington (Tereak), Melissa Rayfield and Monique Tyndal (Pete). 1 son, Leo Ralph Rayfield II. Brothers, Martin Rayfield, Thomas Delaney Strand, Floyd Strand (Rose), Kenneth Strand (Jackie). Sisters, Maeswell Chandler ("Ricki") Karen Veney, Loretta White. Brothers-in-Law, Herbert Boyd (Debra) and Gerald Boyd (Polly). Sisters-in-law, Katherine Lane, Bernadette Strand, and Janice Boyd. Grandchildren, Terrell, April (Joseph), Kenya, Jasmine, Rodrick, Eric, Thomas, Vincent, Azhane, Arthur, Camryn, Sanaa, Meah, Leo and Christine. Great grandchildren, Terrell Jr, Matthew, Zia, Rameses, Karter and Zhuri. Leo leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his devoted cat Quincy.



Leo lived a life filled with family, fun, and travel. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, hardworking man who was committed to his wife and his children.



A private service will be held at Braggs Funeral Home of Paterson, NJ Sunday May 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm









