Leo T. Batchelor

Leo T. Batchelor Obituary
Leo T. Batchelor

Clifton - Leo T. Batchelor, 78, of Clifton, passed away on July 15, 2019. Born in Paterson he lived there before moving to Clifton many years ago. Leo was a Respiratory Therapist for St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson, where he worked for 47 years.

Beloved longtime partner of Josephine Fabico, devoted father of Debra and the late Leo, Jr., loving grandfather of Sean, Dane and Bret, dear brother of Hazel Pearson and her husband Joseph.

Funeral private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton.
