Leo Tinkel



Fair Lawn - Leo Tinkel, age 87, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020. Leo is survived by a son, a daughter,7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 3,2020 at King Solomon Cemetery 550 Dwas Line Road, Clifton, NJ arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ,









