Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
868 Ringwood Avenue
Haskell, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Currie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo W. Currie Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo W. Currie Jr. Obituary
Leo W. Currie Jr.

Haskell - Currie, Leo W. Jr., age 38 of Haskell on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in Pompton Plains, he lived in Haskell most of his life. He was a carpenter, a member of Local # 253. Leo was an avid sports enthusiast. A fan of the New York Mets and Green Bay Packers, he coached his sons on the field and off. Devoted father of sons Hayden, Braxton, and Easton Whitaker-Currie, all of Haskell. He is also survived by Nickellia Whitaker of Haskell, mother Jean L. Chucka and her husband Gary of Haskell, brother Steven Elliott and wife Jackie of Long Island, sister Leann Currie, aunts, uncles, cousins, and father Leo W. Currie, Sr. of New York. Visitation to be held on Friday, September 13, from 4-8pm at D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. A mass will be observed Saturday from 10:30am at St. Francis R.C. Church, 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toward the educations of Leo's sons. For further information: [email protected]
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now