Leo W. Currie Jr.
Haskell - Currie, Leo W. Jr., age 38 of Haskell on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in Pompton Plains, he lived in Haskell most of his life. He was a carpenter, a member of Local # 253. Leo was an avid sports enthusiast. A fan of the New York Mets and Green Bay Packers, he coached his sons on the field and off. Devoted father of sons Hayden, Braxton, and Easton Whitaker-Currie, all of Haskell. He is also survived by Nickellia Whitaker of Haskell, mother Jean L. Chucka and her husband Gary of Haskell, brother Steven Elliott and wife Jackie of Long Island, sister Leann Currie, aunts, uncles, cousins, and father Leo W. Currie, Sr. of New York. Visitation to be held on Friday, September 13, from 4-8pm at D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. A mass will be observed Saturday from 10:30am at St. Francis R.C. Church, 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toward the educations of Leo's sons. For further information: [email protected]