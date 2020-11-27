1/
Leocadia M. "Lottie" Dziuba
1938 - 2020
Leocadia "Lottie" M. Dziuba

Garfield - Leocadia "Lottie" M. Dziuba, 82, a life-long resident of Garfield, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Lottie was the Order Department Manager at William Morrow Publishing Company in Fairfield for over 40 years. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C Church in Garfield and her passions in life included Bingo, crocheting, crossword puzzles, spending time with her beloved animals and going for a spin around town. Lottie was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Emily (Ortyl) Dziuba, dear sister of Josephine Murcko of Saddle Brook, Rose T. Bilar of Garfield and the late Mary Brunetti and Veronica Klein. She was the loving aunt and great aunt of many and will be sorely missed by her cherished cat, Little Boy, close friend Alice Essing as well as many other dear friends. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Sunday from 4-7 PM and 9 AM on Monday at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield, NJ. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lottie's name to Eleventh Hour Rescue (P.O. Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866) or the North Shore Animal League America (25 Davis Ave, Port Washington, NY 11050) would be kindly appreciated by her family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield
NOV
30
Visitation
09:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C Church
Funeral services provided by
Kamienski Funeral Home of Garfield
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
