Leokadia Nehrebecki
Clifton - Nehrebecki, Leokadia, 101 of Clifton, passed away on May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Nehrebecki. Loving mother to Mark Nehrebecki & his wife Anna of Elmwood Park, Grace Nehrebecki of Clifton and the late Jack Nehrebecki. Devoted grandmother to Alexander & his wife Lisa, Britania & her husband Michael & Casandra. Dear sister to Waleria Insinska. Dear greatgrandmother to Ella, Emily, Molly, Nicholas & Maximilian.

Leokadia was born in Johnstown, PA and lived in Passaic before moving to Clifton in 1999.

Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
