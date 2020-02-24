|
Leon A. Klein
North Haledon - Leon A. Klein, age 90, of North Haledon, on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born in Paterson, Leon grew up in Fair Lawn before moving to North Haledon where he had lived for most of his life. During the Korean War, Leon served his country proudly in the U.S. Army National Guard. A former bakery owner in Fair Lawn, Leon also worked as a Commercial Real Estate Appraiser. Leon was a former teacher and president of the IPT, Institute of Property Taxation. He was also a teacher for the IREM, Institute of Real Estate Management, a member of the National Association of Realtors in the North Jersey Chapter, a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers, IAAO, a Counselor of Real Estate, CRE, a Certified Property Manager, CPM, and a member of the Masonic Fraternity, Valley of Northern NJ. In his spare time, Leon played the accordion and enjoyed fishing, baking, photography, painting, wine tasting, and going for long walks. Leon was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Ann (nee Perler) Klein (2017). Loving father of Kathleen Todt and her significant other Chris Heegard of Tavernier, FL, James Klein and his wife Dayna of Evergreen, CO, and Karen Ganssle and her partner Carol Lepse of Oak Ridge. Grandfather of Kylee Clarke and her husband Chandler, Zachary Klein, Bennett Klein, Chelsea Ganssle, and Andrew Ganssle. Brother of George Klein and his late wife Helen and Madelaine Leusden. Funeral will be departing at 10:00am on Friday, February 28, 2020 from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 10:30am funeral mass at St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741 or to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., P.O. Box 695 LaPlat, MD 20646. (www.browningforshay.com)