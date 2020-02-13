|
Leon A. Levine
Bergenfield - Leon A. Levine, 73, of Bergenfield passed away on December 31, 2019. Born in Jersey City he was an Eagle Scout and drove a bus to put himself through college. He graduated Thomas Edison College with a degree in accounting and passed the CPA examination on his first attempt. He was a member and Past President of the Bergenfield Lions Club, a member and Past President of the NJ Chapter of NcCPAp, a member of the NJSCPA and the Tenafly Rifle and Pistol Club. He was also a retired member of the Bergenfield Auxiliary Police. Arrangements were by Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield. Memorial donations may be made to the Bergenfield Lions Club, PO Box 128, Bergenfield, NJ 07621. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com