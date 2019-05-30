|
|
Leon Fink
- - Leon Fink, 98, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born in New York City and raised in West Orange, NJ, he was a proud Eagle Scout and graduated from West Orange High School. After serving as a Petty Officer in the US Coast Guard, Leon then became a CPA and earned his accounting degree from Pace University. He was married to his late wife Roslyn for 73 years and resided in Millburn for 65 years. During their lives they traveled the world together.
A student and teacher of life, Leon was a former Master of the Free Masons, an avid golfer and lover of classical music and the opera. Beloved husband of Roslyn, loving father of Ellen (Steven), Michael (Margie), Andrew (Susan) and Jody (Douglas), devoted grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 12.
A funeral service will celebrate Leon's life at 11:30 am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Bernheim Apter Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel, 68 Old Short Hills Rd., Livingston, NJ. Burial to follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leon's memory to Barnabas Health Hospice, 80 Main St., West Orange, NJ 07052, https://www.vnahg.org/barnabas-health-home-care-hospice.