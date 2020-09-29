Leon Gottlieb
Totowa - Leon Gottlieb, 84, of Totowa, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 21 at NYU Langone Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Leon was born June 9, 1936, in the Bronx, NY, to Rubin and Anna Gottlieb. The youngest of three children, he and his sisters, Frances and Thelma, grew up in Passaic, NJ, where his father ran a trusted Glatt Kosher butcher shop and his mother was President of the Sisterhood of B'nai Jacob Synagogue. Leon graduated from Passaic High School, and then Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. He soon began a real estate career at The Diamond Agency, a business he would eventually own and operate for almost 50 years. Leon was a born salesman and truly loved his job. For many years, he sold houses and then slowly switched to the commercial side of selling. He became well-known, knowledgeable, and very respected in the community. If you gave him any commercial address, he could tell you everything about the history of the building, including the original owners. A few years ago, he sold The Diamond Agency, but remained as the President of its Commercial Real Estate Division.
Always active in the business community, Leon served as President and Director of the Passaic Jaycees and as Chairman of the Clifton Board of Adjustment. He also served the Passaic-Clifton Chamber of Commerce chapter as a member of the Board of Directors and, subsequently, as the Board's Vice Chairman and Vice President, later becoming Chairman of the North Jersey Regional Chamber of Commerce. He was a longtime member of the Valley National Bank Advisory Board.
Leon was also very involved in his local community, serving as President of Temple Emanuel of Passaic and then, after its closure, working on the Board's Allocation Committee to help ensure the synagogue's remaining assets reached a variety of Jewish charities. He also served the Passaic-Clifton YM-YWHA, acting as its Treasurer and then Vice President, as well as serving as a member of Jewish Federation's Board of Directors.
Later in life, Leon became an avid golfer and began enjoying winters in Florida. However, his work and his family remained his enduring passions. Known for his generosity, kindness and love of humor, Leon was beloved by his large family and countless friends and colleagues.
Leon is survived by his devoted wife, Joan, of 57 years and his loving children, Karen Rosen and her husband Bill, Gregg Gottlieb and his wife Dani, and Jason Gottlieb and his wife Jeri. He also leaves behind his adoring grandchildren, Cami Gottlieb, Marisa Gottlieb, Eli Gottlieb, Shelby Rosen, Isabelle Gottlieb, Ari Rosen, Bryce Rosen, and Ruby Gottlieb, as well as his sister, Frances Kreitman, and many nieces and nephews.
His light and smile will be missed by all.
Those wishing to honor Leon may make a donation in his name to NYU Cardiology nyulangone.org/give/
or Jewish Family Service of Clifton jfsclifton.org
.