Leon "Brud Gregorovius" Gregg
Wood-Ridge - Leon Gregg "Brud Gregorovius" 78, of Wood-Ridge passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in Hoboken to the late Leon and Katherine Gregorovius. Leon was an Army veteran and served in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. Before retiring, he was a welder for Joseph M. Sanzari in North Bergen. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Polkowski) Gregg. Devoted father of Lori Gallo and her husband Greg, Lisa Mandeville along with Mark Baker and Emma and Jill Napolitano and her husband Jeff. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Lombardo. Loving grandfather of Jamie, Nick, Megan, Michael and Rylee. Leon was an avid fan of the Yankees as well as UCONN Girls Basketball and loved oldies music, Marco Island, Brigantine and red wine. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, October 10th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visitation Friday, October 9th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the American Heart Association
