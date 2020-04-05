Services
Leon H. Kerkowski Obituary
Leon H. Kerkowski

Paramus - Leon H. Kerkowski, 89 of Paramus, formerly of Hackensack, Rochelle Park, Hawley PA and Bogota passed away on April 2, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Catherine M. Kerkowski. (nee Vorbach). Beloved father of Kathy Lee Troisi and her husband Gerrit, Leon Kerkowski and Carol Ann McCue and her husband Kevin. Loving grandfather of Gerrit Troisi and his wife Bridgette, Dana Sagun and her husband John, Vincent Troisi, Daniel McCue and his wife Vanessa, Brian McCue and his wife Olivia and Kenny McCue and his partner John Buchicchio. Adored great grandfather (jajee) of Marissa, Keira and Alexa McCue, Ellie Troisi and Savana Sagun. Beloved brother of John Kerkowski and his wife Dorothy, nieces Jeanmarie Anicito, Kim Calendrillo and their families and his late nephew John Kerkowski. Also survived by his loving dog Jake. Cremation will be private and a funeral service will take place at a later date. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
