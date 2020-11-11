Leon H SchneiderVerona - Captain Leon H Schneider, USMMA '44, master of vessels, all ships, diesel or steam, of any size, upon any ocean, decorated with the Merchant Marine Mariner's Medal, Merchant Marine Defense Bar, Merchant Marine Combat Bar, Atlantic War Zone Bar, Pacific War Zone Bar, Mediterranean Middle East War Zone Bar, Victory Bar, Korean Service Bar, and Vietnam Service Bar, and two-time member of the Torpedo Club, died on the evening of November 7, 2020. A resident of Verona, he was 98.Born in 1922, Leon grew up in Brooklyn during the Great Depression. He dropped out of high school to hitchhike around the country. He shipped out to Hawaii in 1941 on an oil tanker, returning one week before Pearl Harbor. He joined the United States Merchant Marine, was the first American seaman to land in Melbourne, and survived being torpedoed twice by Nazi U-Boats. He became a ship's officer at Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy and went to London during the Blitz on behalf of the War Shipping Administration. He then spent the next 23 years as a ship's officer, including several voyages supplying troops during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He retired after attaining the rank of Captain to raise a family in Montclair. The story of his amazing life was recounted in LEON: A LIFE (Old Convincer Publishing, 2019).He was a proud member of the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P) union, and for over 28 years, a member of the Screen Actors Guild with appearances as a background extra in TV and film including The Royal Tennenbaums, As Good As It Gets, and Keeping the Faith.He is survived by brother Henry, sister Sonia, wife Tamara, and three children: Eric, Ivan, and Greta. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren in an extended family.Leon will be buried at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta, N.J. with military funeral honors and a service by Rabbi Mendel Dubov.Memorial donations may be made to:Project Liberty ShipS.S. JOHN W. BROWNPier 13, 4601 Newgate Ave., Baltimore, Maryland 21224email: john.w.brown@usa.net