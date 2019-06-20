|
Leon L. Sitek, Jr.
Park Ridge - Leon L. Sitek, Jr., 87, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Sitek. Devoted father of Barry Paul and the late Dennis Peter. He is predeceased by his brother Louis. He was a member of the Golden Age Social Club of Park Ridge and a member of American Legion Post 153. The Funeral Mass celebrating Leon's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church, Park Ridge, NJ on Saturday, June 22 at 10AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.