More Obituaries for Leona Alberti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Alberti

Leona Alberti Obituary
Leona Alberti

River Edge - Leona Alberti, 93, passed away on April 1st, 2020, from complications due to Covid 19. Lee, who was born in Roselle, New Jersey, was the widow of Joseph Alberti, who passed away on December 11th, 1970. Lee and Joe were high school sweethearts who were inseparable. She was involved in theater class and he played on the baseball team. They were married a few years after high school, while Lee was working at Bambergers and Joe was about to graduate from Rutgers. Soon after, Andrew and Jeanne were born, and the young family moved into their house in River Edge New Jersey, where Lee continued to live for 60 years. After Joe passed away, Lee rejoined the workforce and was employed as a receptionist at Sharp Electronics and then at Ernst & Young. She made wonderful friends at these companies, and maintained many of the friendships into her retirement years. Her son Andrew is married to Ann Marie Salem, and they have two children, Christopher and Lauren. Her daughter Jeanne, is married to Stephen Schaub and they have two children, Daniel and Michael. Lee adored the four grandchildren, and always looked forward to family gatherings. She taught us how important family is in all of our lives. Lee had many other interests. She was an incredible dancer and taught ballroom dancing. She also enjoyed traveling, baking, and cooking. As one of six siblings, Lee especially enjoyed large family dinners on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and birthdays. Leona was a great Mom and Grandmother who will be missed by all of her family and friends.
