Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Leona Mary Westervelt Nee Sweeney


1941 - 2020
Leona Mary Westervelt Nee Sweeney Obituary
Leona Mary Westervelt, nee Sweeney

New Milford - Leona Mary Westervelt, nee Sweeney, age 79 of New Milford, New Jersey, formerly of Teaneck, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Leona was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on February 13, 1941, to John and Betty Sweeney.

Leona is survived by her daughters Maureen Westervelt (Patrick) of New Milford, New Jersey, and Debra Salkin (Rick), of Hackensack, New Jersey. Her son Ronald Lang Jr. (Dawn) of Budd Lake, New Jersey died in 2010. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Nicole and Ryan Westervelt, and Jessica Stiles, Ronald Ill and James Lang. She is also the great-grandmother of Elise, Kylie and Tristan Stiles. She is preceded in death by her husband John Westervelt and her brother Robert Sweeney.

Leona was a homemaker and devoted mother. She also did volunteer work at Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack, New Jersey when her children were small. She was passionate about gardening, cooking and taking care of her dogs. She was an extraordinary and generous woman, always worrying about the needs of other people.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Leona was cremated and no service can be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Vorheesingwersen.com
