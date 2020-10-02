Leona Patmos
Hawthorne - Patmos, Leona (nee Bruining), age 65 of Hawthorne, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born in Paterson, Leona had been a long-time resident of Hawthorne until she moved to Riverdale last year. She was a para-professional within the Hawthorne School District, and a parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne. Leona Patmos was the beloved wife of the late John Patmos (2002). Loving mother of Lisa Vickery and her husband Robert. Dear sister of Patricia Wilson of Bloomingale, and the late Dorothy Stolarz. Aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Leona is also survived by her cherished companion Victor Urgo of Woodland Park, and her beloved dog Zoe. She will be deeply missed. All funeral services and cremation will be private. (www.browningforshay.com
)