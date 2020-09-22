Leonard F. Lewandowski
Carlstadt - Leonard F. Lewandowski, 85, of Carlstadt for 61 years passed away at home on September 21, 2020. He was formerly of Jersey City where he was a Lincoln High School graduate with his best friend and wife, Geri. He was a beloved husband of over 60 years to Geraldine (nee Beeman) Lewandowski. Loving father of Leonard M. Lewandowski and his wife Camille, Lisa Schneider and her husband Ron and Donna Sartori and her husband the late Robert Sartori. Cherished grandfather of Jonathan Lewandowski and his wife Nicole, Christa Molinaro and her husband Chris, Harrison Lewandowski and his fiancée Rachel, Alexander Schneider, Jack Schneider, Sarah Sartori, Robert Sartori and great grandfather of J.J., Westyn and Makenna. Dear brother of Eleanor Goracy and the late James Lewandowski and Walter Lewandowski. Mr. Lewandowski served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then graduated from Rutgers University. He was a former substitute teacher for Washington School in Carlstadt, a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club, a parishioner of Assumption Church, and an avid golfer. Leonard coached Carlstadt Little League, Girls Softball, 7th and 8th grade basketball, Babe Ruth State Champions, American Legion and the Paramus Catholic Freshman Soccer team. He retired from Thomas J. Lipton after 25 years as a Senior Procurement Agent. The love of his life, with his wife Geri, was watching their children and grandchildren grow up from birth through college and marriage. He and Geri visited each college they attended and graduated from and never missed their grandchildren's sporting events. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in Assumption Church, Wood-Ridge at 9:30 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
.