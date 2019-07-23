|
Leonard F. Pieper
Cresskill - Born on June 8, 1923 to Lillian (nee Schneck) and Leonard F. Pieper in Teaneck, NJ. When his father passed away, Len worked to help support his mother, and sister Katherine. Later, his mother married a neighbor, Albert Everson, who was a good man and father and brought back laughter to the home. Len served in the Navy during WWII as a Mechanic Third class in the Seabees. He did not often talk about his time in the service, but we wish we had recorded his stories. After returning home he continued to work as an auto mechanic. On the bus back and forth to work, he got to know a girl from the neighborhood, Helen Zitelli. And that was the start of a wonderful love story. They were married in 1949, and adopted six children, Greg, Nancy, Daniel, Andrew, Therese and David. Len and Helen were very active in their local parish, St. Therese, and both served as Eucharistic Ministers there. They liked nothing better than to look over the long dining room table at their family together. His loving wife of 69 years, Helen, predeceased him in 2018. As Len said often with vehemence: it is all about family! He is survived by children Greg, Nancy, Daniel, Andrew, Therese and David. Loving Grandfather to Daniel, and his wife Stephanie, Alex and Christa, Jeffrey (deceased), Tom, Justin and Jessica. Special Uncle to Gail Zimmerman. The family would appreciate your prayers. Flowers are not necessary, but donations to the in his honor would be appreciated. An organization that was important to Len and Helen was Visiting Nurse Service of Englewood (the Hospice program helped Len and Helen over the years). Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive Tenafly on Thursday, July 25, 2019 9:30 - 11:30 AM. Funeral Mass Thursday, 12:00 noon at St Therese Church Cresskill. Interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery Tenafly.