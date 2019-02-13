|
Leonard John Lang
Washington Twp - Leonard John Lang, age 83, of Township of Washington, NJ formerly Fort Lee, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Lockerman) Lang. Devoted father of Sheila Graziano and her husband Ed, Michael Lang, and Christopher Lang and his wife Lisa. Dear brother of the late Agnes "Honey" Wynn, and the late Joyce Lang. Cherished grandfather of Heather and Rebecca Lang, Joseph and Jenna Graziano, and Nicholas and Nina Lang. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, 3-7PM. Celebration of Leonard's life and faith will begin at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Suite 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 would be appreciated.
