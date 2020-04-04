|
Leonard Lomascola, Jr.
North Haledon - Leonard Lomascola, Jr., age 77, of North Haledon, on Friday April 3, 2020. Born in East Meadow, New York, Leonard had grown up in New Milford before moving to North Haledon where he had resided for most of his life.
A local manager for Verizon in Emerson for 37 years, Leonard had served his country proudly as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting deer, and spending time at his second home, a cabin in the Adirondack Mountains.
Leonard Lomascola, Jr. was the beloved husband of Karen (nee Finney) Lomascola. Loving father of Kelly Mullanaphy and her husband Billy of Hawthorne, Lenny Lomascola and his wife Karen of Wanaque, and Lorie Lomascola of North Haledon. Grandfather of Kayla, Austin, Collin, Kendall, Courtney, Colby, and Reaghan. Son of the late Leonard Lomascola, Sr. and the late Catherine (nee Kelly) Lomascola. Brother of Ellen Heissler and her husband Rich, Monica Vernick and her husband Gary, Martin Lomascola and his wife Laurie, Noreen Delchop and her husband Anthony, the late Larry Lomascola, and the late Cathy Demarest. Dear friend of Ron Barton, Lou Horens, Keith Horens, and the late William Mulfinger. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Carly.
Cremation will take place privately. Future services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS, 66675-8516.(www.browningforshay.com)