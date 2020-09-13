1/
Leonard M. Ford
Leonard M. Ford

Rutherford - Leonard M. Ford, 94, longtime resident of Rutherford, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn NY to Leonard G.M.Ford and Margaret (nee Bone) Ford. He entered the U.S. Army serving during WWII. Upon his return, he eventually moved to Rutherford in 1982 with his wife Eileen. He had a Management Career in Banking employed for 40 years with Citibank. Leonard was always a very proud Army Veteran. He was also a "big time" Giants fan, a Notre Dame & Mets fan. During his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his precious Akita named "Teddy Bear". Leonard was a loving & gentle man who always enjoyed making people laugh & was always fun to be with.

Leonard will be deeply missed by his devoted wife Eileen (nee Henry) of 36 years, his loving children, Debbie Yauch, Donna Lynch, Dawn Thurston, Doretta Sheaffer, Derry Blake & their spouses, his cherished grandchildren (9) & great grandchildren (2), his sister Patricia Bamberger, sister-in-law Martha Collins & husband Louis, several nieces, nephews, as well as many friends & neighbors.

Family will receive friends Tuesday 9am-11am in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford, followed by 11am Prayer Service in FH, offered by Rev. Karen Rezach of Grace Episcopal Church, Rutherford. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Visit calhounmania.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
