Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation R.C Church
50 W Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ
Leonard "Bud" Nugent

Leonard "Bud" Nugent Obituary
Leonard "Bud" Nugent

Paramus - Nugent, Leonard "Bud", 92, of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Before retiring, Bud was the owner of the family business, TF Nugent, New York, NY. Bud was a member of the Knights of Columbus, president of Master Painters Association,NYC and a graduate of Gettysburg College. He was a parishioner of Annunciation RC Church, Paramus. Bud was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during World War II.

Cherished husband of Carolyn Nugent (nee Cerni). Loving father of Craig Nugent and wife Cindi, Kim Baker, Todd Nugent, Wendy Castillo and husband Albert, Heidi Miles and husband Joe, Kevin Delaney and wife Noreen, Nancy Watson, Andy Nugent and wife Johanna, Keith Nugent and Cricket Nugent. Treasured grandfather to 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Rita, son Craig Nugent and grandson Drew Nugent. As well as his siblings Thomas "Mickey" Nugent, Patricia Burke and Barbara Nugent.

Family will receive friends on Friday October 25, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday October 26, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church 50 W Midland Ave Paramus. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Huntington, NY.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Bud's memory may be made to Valley Hospice 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ, 07652 or the NJ Veterans Memorial Home 1 Veterans Drive, Paramus, NJ, 07652

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
