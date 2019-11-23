Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Volkening
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard R. Volkening


22,1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard R. Volkening Obituary
Leonard R. Volkening

Old Tappan - Leonard R. Volkening of Old Tappan, NJ passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on April 22,1932 in Elgin, Illinois.

Leonard served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean war. Before retiring in 1996 he was employed as a field supervisor for Westinghouse and Schindler Elevator Companies for 40 years. He served the positions of both deacon and elder at Trinity Reformed Church in Old Tappan. Leonard was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Emma Volkening, his siblings, Margyne Roach and Orval Volkening, and his grandson, Kyle Green. Besides being an extremely avid reader, Lennie enjoyed his flower and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed fishing. Everybody knew that there was nothing that Lennie couldn't fix. As he would say, "Keep the Faith." He is survived by his wife, Catherine of 56 years, his daughters Anita and husband Randy Green, Loretta and husband Donald Rigg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Eric and Lauren Rigg and Samantha Green.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29 at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ from 3 to 7 pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 10 am at Becker Funeral Home. Burial service will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Kyle Green Foundation,17 Grobel Place, Park Ridge, NJ 07656.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -