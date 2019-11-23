|
Leonard R. Volkening
Old Tappan - Leonard R. Volkening of Old Tappan, NJ passed away suddenly on November 21, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born on April 22,1932 in Elgin, Illinois.
Leonard served in the US Coast Guard during the Korean war. Before retiring in 1996 he was employed as a field supervisor for Westinghouse and Schindler Elevator Companies for 40 years. He served the positions of both deacon and elder at Trinity Reformed Church in Old Tappan. Leonard was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Emma Volkening, his siblings, Margyne Roach and Orval Volkening, and his grandson, Kyle Green. Besides being an extremely avid reader, Lennie enjoyed his flower and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed fishing. Everybody knew that there was nothing that Lennie couldn't fix. As he would say, "Keep the Faith." He is survived by his wife, Catherine of 56 years, his daughters Anita and husband Randy Green, Loretta and husband Donald Rigg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Eric and Lauren Rigg and Samantha Green.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29 at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ from 3 to 7 pm. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 10 am at Becker Funeral Home. Burial service will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to the Kyle Green Foundation,17 Grobel Place, Park Ridge, NJ 07656.
