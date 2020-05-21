Leonard "Len" Schneider Jr.



On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Leonard "Len" Schneider Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend went to spend eternity with the Lord at the age of 83 years. He was born on June 2, 1936.



Len was born in Irvington, NJ, and spent his youth developing his love of sports and mischief with three of his closest friends, Jack Kraft, and the twins, Joe and Jack Baumann. They could forever be found with any kind of ball on a sandlot, basketball court or football field. Len was an avid climber and much to the dismay of his parents, was constantly hanging from the highest trees and steepest roofs. He had a loving relationship with his sister Joan, who "tried, usually unsuccessfully, to rein him in."



Always an excellent student, Leonard graduated with honors from Xavier High School in New York and Saint Peter's College in Jersey City. He then began his career on the factory floor in Somerville, NJ, while serving in the Army reserves and earning his MBA at night. Eventually Len would rise in the ranks to the level of vice-president at RCA, General Electric and finally, Sony. He was a tough businessman with uncompromising integrity and an unmatched work ethic. He retired in 1998.



In 1959, Len married his high school sweetheart, Barbara. They were inseparable for nearly 31 years until her untimely death in 1990. They raised 5 wonderful children and it was during this time that Len uttered a phrase that would become the mantra of his life. "I am the luckiest man on the planet."



In 1995, Len found love again and married the former Glenda "Vicki" Baumann. They enjoyed nearly 25 years together traveling, betting with anyone playing against the NY Yankees or NY Giants, enjoying their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by challenging them to learn state capitals or presidents for cash, and spending time with the "club" -- friends they had for 70 years.



Len would mention time and again how lucky he was to be loved -- not by one, but by two beautiful, remarkable women. The testament of this love can be found in the way the two families melded together as one to eternalize and honor Len's life.



Len was a devout Catholic whose faith led him to follow the example of Christ. This faith carried him throughout his life. Above all, Len is remembered as a man that set an example to his family and friends on how to live life. He will be remembered for his enormous generosity, kindness, incredible faith, integrity, sense of humor and unwavering love. There will never be another like him.



Leonard will be eternally remembered by his wife Glenda, his children, Barbara Jean (Dan) Brown of Lawrenceburg, IN, Thomas (Julia) Schneider of Naperville, IL, Kristine (Edward) Thomas of Indianapolis IN, Michael (Margaret) Schneider of Apex, NC. His step-children, Joseph (Kathleen) Baumann Jr. of Morristown, NJ, Andrew (Stephanie) Baumann of Davie, FL, Thomas (Noel) Baumann of Bridgewater, NJ, his sister Joan Doolin of Gillette, NJ, 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews and friends that loved him dearly.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his parents, Leonard and Mary Schneider, his son, Leonard John Schneider III, his step-daughter, Lauren Baumann and his dear friend and best man at his wedding, Joseph Baumann Sr.



To quote what Len would say right now…"you've got 5, maybe 10 minutes to grieve. Get over it and celebrate my life and your life. IT'S OVER ROVER!"



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Len's memory to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 868 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell, NJ 07420.



Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell NJ









