Leonard Sedell
Atlanta, GA - It is with great sadness that the family of Leonard Allen Sedell, DDS announces his passing on April 2, 2019 at the age of 91 after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Leonard was the son of Phillip and Lee Sedell of Jersey City. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Miriam Sedell; son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Karen Sedell; daughter and son-in law, Susan and Steve Sadow; grandchildren: Robyn Sedell and Jason Sedell, Robert Sadow and fiancee Jessica Palay, Jonathan and Michelle Sadow; great-grandchildren, Hannah Sadow and Ezra Sadow; and sister Carol Kaufman. Leonard attended Lincoln High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. He received his B.A. from New York University and his D.D.S. from New York University College of Dentistry. He was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi and Alpha Omega Fraternities. Leonard interned at the New York Polyclinic Medical School and Hospital and then served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was extraordinarily passionate about dentistry, especially his chosen specialty field of Endodontics in which he taught undergraduate and graduate students and colleagues as a Clinical Professor of Endodontics at The University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now Rutgers Dental School) for more than thirty years. Throughout his career in Englewood he was also a member of the dental staff of Englewood Hospital and Medical Center as well as a visiting lecturer to the residents at Hackensack University Medical Center. Leonard truly loved helping his fellow dentists, and founded Endodontic Associates in Englewood, New Jersey, specializing in all phases of Endodontic Therapy, where he practiced for over 60 years, including the last thirty years with his son and partner Dr. Alan Sedell. At one point in his career he was the founder and senior partner in this group specialty practice which encompassed five different locations throughout northern New Jersey. In 1971, Leonard received a special distinction when he was awarded a Fellowship in the International College of Dentists. He was the consummate Professional and diplomate, having been recognized as such by his peers who elected him President of the Bergen County Dental Society as well as a distinguished member of the Rockland County Dental Society and the Hudson County Dental Society, and an active officer of the Jewish War Veterans. He began his career as a General Dentist in Jersey City and subsequently was elected one of the earliest diplomates of the American Board of Endodontics in New Jersey when he chose to limit his practice to the specialty of Endodontics. Leonard was extremely outgoing with a great sense of humor and a true zest for life and always found the best aspects of everyone he came in contact with including patients, friends, colleagues, family and even total strangers whom he considered potential new friends. He loved sports, children, and animals and placed his family above all else. He was an avid and accomplished golfer and tennis player, a terrific bowler and basketball player in his younger years, and a proud member of Montammy Golf Club in Alpine, New Jersey where he served as Club President for two years. He traveled extensively and was a skilled and enthusiastic photographer, producing many cherished photos of his children, grandchildren, dogs, and travel adventures. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Atlanta Humane Society. Funeral services will be held 11:30 am on Sunday, April 7 at the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, New Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 to be followed by Shiva at the home of Alan and Karen Sedell, 7 Stuart Court in Pine Brook. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, 770-451-4999.