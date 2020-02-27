|
Leonard Seiden
Verona - Leonard Seiden, age 91, died peacefully in his Verona home on February 26,2020. Born in Bronx, New York to David Seiden and Miriam Marks Seiden, Len grew up with his parents and brothers Burton and Arthur Seiden in Passaic, NJ. He was president of his high school class and captain of the basketball team. Lenny, as his friends called him, met and married his high school sweetheart, Iris (nee Bromberg). They celebrated 71 years of marriage last Thanksgiving. Due to his father's illness, Len cut his college basketball career short in order to manage the family business, the Lincoln Hotel in Passaic. He became a real estate developer/entrepreneur, partnering with Lester Entin and Associates. Len, an avid golfer at Crestmont Country Club, remained an active businessman throughout his life. Family was the most important aspect of his life. He was so proud of his surviving wife Iris, daughters Miriam Seiden of Lambertville, Lynn Seiden-Preminger (Robert) of Canton, CT, his grandson Noah Preminger (Neira Pekmez) of Boston, MA.
Len's family and friends wish him Crown Royal to drink, jello to eat and Frank Sinatra recordings to listen to in his new heavenly home.
A chapel service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 2:30 at the Jewish Memorial Chapel, 841 Allwood Rd. Clifton, NJ