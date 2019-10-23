|
Leonard Vita
Elmwood Park - Leonard Vita, 93, of Elmwood Park, on October 23, 2019. Born in New York City he settled in Elmwood Park fifty-nine years ago. Before retiring he was a manager at Prudential Insurance in Oradell. Previously he was the owner of Lenny's Luncheonette in Garfield and the co-owner of Murray's Luncheonette in Lodi. Beloved husband of the late Fannie "Faye" Vita (nee Cirello). Devoted father of Kathleen Bruno and husband Pat of North Arlington, Patricia Krejci and husband Robert of Elmwood Park, Lisa Failace and husband Frank, Jr. of Wayne. Loving grandfather of David, Joseph, Ryan, Robert, Ronny, Frank, III, and Andrew. Cherished great-grandfather Josiah, Adriana, and Dominic. Dear brother of the late Anthony, Louis, Roy, and Roger. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday 8:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Anne's R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Friday 4:00-8:00 PM.