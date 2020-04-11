|
Leonardo "Lenny" Di Piazza
Lodi - Leonardo "Lenny" Di Piazza 56, a lifelong resident of Lodi passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Passaic. He was a machinist for Clifton Auto Parts in Clifton. Lenny studied electronics and computer programming and was a volunteer of the National Multiple Sclerosis North Jersey Chapter Society. Loving son of Virginia and the late Pietro DiPiazza. Dear brother of Joseph DiPiazza and his wife Laura. Cherished uncle of Victoria and Clarke. Lenny loved to work on classic cars, fishing, photography, music and loved spending time with his family. Services and interment will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com