Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonardo Piazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonardo Di "Lenny" Piazza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonardo Di "Lenny" Piazza Obituary
Leonardo "Lenny" Di Piazza

Lodi - Leonardo "Lenny" Di Piazza 56, a lifelong resident of Lodi passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Passaic. He was a machinist for Clifton Auto Parts in Clifton. Lenny studied electronics and computer programming and was a volunteer of the National Multiple Sclerosis North Jersey Chapter Society. Loving son of Virginia and the late Pietro DiPiazza. Dear brother of Joseph DiPiazza and his wife Laura. Cherished uncle of Victoria and Clarke. Lenny loved to work on classic cars, fishing, photography, music and loved spending time with his family. Services and interment will be private. A Memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -