Glenwood - Leonia A. (Glogiewicz) Kopko, 82, of Glenwood, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Leonia was born and raised in Garfield, retired to Toms River and settled in Glenwood with her family 4 months ago. Leonia earned her certification from the Electrolysis Institute of New Jersey in 1979 and worked as a Loan Officer at South Bergen Federal Credit Union in Garfield for 6 years, retiring in 1991. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and volunteered at the Woodrow Wilson School #5 Library in Garfield and the Community Medical Center in Toms River. She loved collecting vintage ceramic dolls in her free time. Leonia was the beloved wife of the late Emil Kopko, devoted mother of Daniel Kopko and his wife Vivienne, of Hillsborough, and Deborah Kopko Vitale and her husband James Vitale, of Glenwood, dear sister of Helen Comment, of Clifton and Jeanette Lakefield, of Mesa, Arizona, loving grandmother of Rich, Robert, Danielle, Jaime, Xavier and Ysabel and caring great-grandmother of Bennett, Lucas, RJ and Luna Rae. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Leonia's name to the (23 Vreeland Rd Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932) or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice (99 Sparta Avenue Newton NJ 07860) would be kindly appreciated by her family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com