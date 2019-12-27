Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mahwah - Leonora "Lee" Janisheski-Deal (nee Agugliaro) 86, of Mahwah, NJ passed away on December 26, 2019. The daughter of Frances and Joseph Agugliaro born July 24, 1933 in Waldwick, NJ. Lee was the youngest of six siblings: Christine "Sis", Andrew "Unkie", Frances, Jean, Rose. Predeceased by her husband Joseph Janisheski, Lee is survived by her 4 children: Debbie Lesh of Prosperity, SC; Karen Essman (Jim) of Ripon, CA; Larry Janisheski (Dwight) of Mahwah; Joe Janisheski (Amy) of Hewitt; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Lee worked at Avon in Suffern, NY and then joined the family business, Janek's Market in Mahwah. Lee was a staple in the store until her retirement in November 2016. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10 AM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to the , or Grace Hospice. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
- ADVERTISEMENT -