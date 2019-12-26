Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
260 Boulevard
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Leonora "Lee" Maikisch

Leonora "Lee" Maikisch Obituary
Leonora "Lee" Maikisch (nee Timpanaro) 89, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Born in Hackensack to the late Mario and Rose Timpanaro. Before retiring, Lee was a teacher at Corpus Christi Parochial School in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late Alfred C. Maikisch. Dear sister of the late Sebastian, Louis, Anthony, Mario, Dominick, Yolanda and Elvira. Sister-in-law of Charles and Vilma Maikisch. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church 260 Boulevard Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, December 28th at 11 AM. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
