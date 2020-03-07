|
Leopoldo Occhiuzzi
Woodland Park - Leopoldo Occhiuzzi, 86, of Woodland Park, formerly of Paterson, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was born in Cetraro, Calabria, Italy on May 19, 1933 to the late Pasquale and Serafina Occhiuzzi. Before retiring, Leopoldo worked as a steelworker for CMC, Inc. in Paterson. He was the beloved husband of Adelina (Antonuccio) Occhiuzzi, the adored father of Rosa Maritato and her husband Eugenio and Serafina "Pam" Balduzzi and her husband Ciro; the cherished grandfather of Riccardo B. Maritato and his wife Michelle, Maria Maritato and her husband Sandro, Laura Enriquez and her husband Andy and Adriana Esposito and her husband Giuliano and the great grandfather of Milla Maritato, Antonio and Roberto Maritato, Elias Boudaher, Julian, Alley and Marcelo Enriquez and Carmine, Giuliana and Serafina Esposito. He was also the dear brother of Gino, Santino and Mena Occhiuzzi and the late Benedetto "Benny" Occhiuzzi and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10th from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, March 11th at 9:30am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Paterson. More at www.santangelofuneral.com