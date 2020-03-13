Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bergenfield - LeRoy E. Heckler of Bergenfield passed away on March 13, 2020. A Navy veteran of WW2, he was a retired Cable Splicer for New York Telephone Co., New York, NY. A member of South Presbyterian Church, he loved his summers in Vermont, fishing, his John Deere tractor and loved geneaology research. Devoted husband of the late Lydia A. Heckler. Beloved father of Karen Snyder, Linda Titus, Nancy Lignos, Wendy Murphy, Laura Heckler and the late Diane Heckler. Loving grandfather of Craig, Kristen, Kevin and Ryan Snyder, Jaclyn and Jonathan Koromhas, Jennifer Titus, Alexis, Angela, Ashley, Andrew and Ariana Lignos, Lauren Murphy and Bobby and Jessica Yurkin and great grandfather of Elliot Koromhas, Kylan Snyder and James Sabella. Dear brother of the late Janet Mehling. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. There will be a private graveside service at South Presbyterian Church Cemetery for the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the South Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
