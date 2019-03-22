|
|
Leroy "Lee" Kline Humes
Totowa - Humes, Leroy "Lee" Kline, 86, of Totowa, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Wayne, NJ. Beloved husband of 57 years of Gertrude "Trudy"
Humes (nee Grimaldi). Loving father of Tammy Arlotta and her husband Robert of Montville, William Humes of Totowa and Colleen Humes of Totowa. Dear grandfather of Nicholas Arlotta, Gabrielle Arlotta, Vincent Arlotta, Taylor Humes, Ryan Humes and Brandon Phan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Alma Humes, brother's James Gordon, Robert Gordon and William Gordon, and sisters Frances Rhoads and Virginia Domonkos. Lee was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and grew up in neighboring Duncannon. At 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he went on to fight in the Korean War. After serving his country, he moved to Paterson, NJ, before settling in Totowa. Lee was a bricklayer for many years and a Passaic firefighter for 25 years; he retired as a lieutenant in 1994. He was a construction code official in Totowa, Paterson, Elmwood Park, Pompton Lakes, Hillsdale, Westwood and Upper Saddle River, NJ. Lee was a member of the VFW, the American Legion and the Korean War Veterans Association. When he wasn't cheering on his grandkids at their horse shows, hockey or volleyball games, you could find him fishing on his boat, tending to his garden or watching the Yankees. Lee's family meant the world to him, and he meant the world to them.
He will be missed more than words can say. Relatives and friends are
invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Holy Angels R.C. Church, Little Falls at 10:00 AM. Interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, Inc., 10301 McKinstry Mill Road, New Windsor, MD 21776-7903. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.