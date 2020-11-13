1/
Leroy (Roy) Lev
Leroy Lev (Roy)

Dumont - Leroy Lev (Roy), age 85, of Dumont, NJ, entered into eternal life on November 9, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen (Heffers), his parents William and Henrietta (Sherhandt) Lev, and his brothers Henry and William Lev. Dear brother-in-law of Vera Lev, and cherished uncle of William Lev and his wife Kathy, Richard Lev and his wife Wanda, and Michael Lev and his wife Sonja, and cousin Mary Bowden. Roy will also be missed by his great nieces and nephews, as well as friends and neighbors in Dumont.

Roy was married to the love of his life, Maureen. They would frequent Cape Cod to vacation and really enjoyed the New England coastline. Roy was born in Manhattan, NY, on May 19, 1935, grew up on 77nd Street and attended PS 158. Roy was a proud veteran of the US Army. He was a Freemason and Past Master of the former Beethoven Lodge in Paterson.

Most importantly Roy was a loving, gentle and caring man with a great sense of humor and a big smile.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements: Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
