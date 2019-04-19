Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:30 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
Clifton - Leroy Queen 96 died Monday April 15, 2019. Born in Spindale, NC he lived in Clifton for many years. Leroy is a US Army Veteran of World War II serving in the European Theater of Operation. He was employed by Pantasote Inc. as a Gold Seal Boilerman/Fireman. Leroy is predeceased by two wives; Doris Primavera and Pauline Streeter, by a son Robert Queen, by a Grandson Ian Flourismond and by a great-granddaughter Abigil. He is survived by his daughter Beverly Rogers of Clifton, by four grandchildren; Scott Rogers, Bobbie and Gary Queen, and Jessica Zarebczan, and by five great grandchildren; Bria, Amy, Andrew, Krista and Morgan. Funeral services will be held 4:30 Saturday at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. Visiting hours are Saturday 3:00-4:30PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com
