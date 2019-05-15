Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Les Kaufman

Emerson - Les Kaufman, 73 years old of Emerson NJ, passed away suddenly at his home on May 13th.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Morris and Florence Kaufman and survived by his wife Donna, sons Joshua and Adam, sister Deena Weintraub (nee Kaufman), daughter-in-law Amy Seise and grandchildren Cooper and Tucker Seise.

Les lived and loved passionately and without regrets. His kindness, compassion and generosity touched too many to count and his loss leaves a void in our hearts. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in his memory be made to Congregation B'nai Israel in Emerson, NJ.
