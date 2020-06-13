Leslie Ann Kashey
1960 - 2020
Leslie Ann Kashey

Clifton - passed away June 13, 2020. Visitation Tuesday 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services Wednesday 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by interment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for the full obituary.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
