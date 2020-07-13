Leslie John Eslinger
Point Pleasant - Leslie John Eslinger, age 81, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Point Pleasant. Born and raised in Passaic, Leslie resided in Bergen County for several years before moving to Point Pleasant seven years ago.
Mr. Eslinger was a Mechanical Engineer and retired from the NY/NJ Port Authority as Senior Manager of Tunnels, Bridges and Terminals Department. He was an avid boater and a Past Commander of the Northern New Jersey United States Power Squadron where he taught Weather and Cooperative Charting. He was also a lifetime member of ASME, American Society of Mechanical Engineers and a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus at St. Denis Church in Manasquan, NJ. He was also a 9/11 survivor and was on the 73rd floor of Tower One when the first plane hit.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Maryann Eslinger and his son, John Eslinger.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Jean-Lennon Eslinger; his daughter, Robyn LaMarca and her partner, Scott Chaleff; daughter in law, Linda Eslinger; his step-children, Craig Ennis and his wife, Sandra, Eileen Bancalari and her husband, Louis, and Nancy Ennis; his sister, Josephine Van Glahn; and 9 cherished grandchildren, Rebecca and Thomas LaMarca, Amanda Nikolaidis, Jessica Eslinger, Ryan, Christopher and Madelyn Ennis, Kellie and Lauren Bancalari; and his great-grandson, Troy Nikolaidis.
A private Requiem Mass will be held at St. Denis Church in Manasquan at 10:00 A.M. Friday July 17th.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions Funeral Services will be private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick where masks will be required. Please contact the family if you wish to attend the services.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com
.