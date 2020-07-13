My deepest sympathies to Jean and my cousin Robyn so sorry for your loss Uncle Leslie was a great man! I remember many of the times we would come visit when we were young and we had so much fun and tons of laughter He is at peace now no more suffering he loved life but more than that family was everything to him Uncle Les you will be missed by all your family and friends RIP!!!

Say Hello to my MOM and Dad for me and Grandma n Grandpa I love you Enjoy your stay

Diane Cook

Family