Leslie Zorgo
Leslie Zorgo

Woodcliff Lake - Leslie S. Zorgo of Woodcliff Lake, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Deppert) for 46 years. Devoted father of Cathy Zorgo-Bignolas and her husband Gilles. Dear brother of Suzanne Zorgo.

He was a United States Army veteran of the Viet Nam War, serving in the 196th Light Infantry Brigade.

He retired from Mutual of America, as a Second Vice President of Field Consulting Services in New York City.

He greatly enjoyed retirement by traveling, spending time at home and tending to his yard. He was an avid sports fan and loved to cheer for the New York Yankees

Memorial Visitation 2-4 PM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Leslie Zorgo to the Tri-Boro Food Pantry, 65 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ 07656.






Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Spearing Funeral Home Inc.
155 Kinderkamack Road
Park Ridge, NJ 07656
(201) 391-6666
