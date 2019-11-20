Services
Lester "Les" Lazarus


1929 - 2019
Lester "Les" Lazarus Obituary
Lester "Les" Lazarus

Ho-Ho-Kus - LESTER "LES" LAZARUS, A longtime resident of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, passed away on November 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1929; his family later moved to Jersey City and graduated from William L. Dickerson High School.

In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was forward deployed in support of the Korean War as a machine gunner in a Marine rifle company, fighting in the outposts of Samoa, Siberia, X-ray, and Bunker Hill. He received three Purple Hearts, the Presidential Unit Citation, and the Korean Service Medal before being Honorably Discharged.

Les later received degrees in Chemistry from Farleigh Dickenson University, and worked as a bio-chemist for most of his career before retiring from Northwest Bergen Utilities in 2004. He was a pilot, a Ham Radio Operator, and a Nationally recognized Coach in the shooting sports.

He is survived by his loving wife, Julia; his devoted daughters Wendy and Cindy; his son-in-law Barry C. Neulen, and countless friends and students whose lives he touched.
