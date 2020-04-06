|
|
Lester Lengyel Jr.
Wanaque - Lengyel, Lester Jr. age 91 of Wanaque on Sunday April 5, 2020. Born in Hungary lived in Elmwood Park before moving to Wanaque. He worked for Tavernon in Paterson as a silk screen printer retiring many years ago. Beloved husband of the late Doris (Talamini) Lengyel. Loving father of Kelly Mule and her husband Lenny of Wanaque, Karalyn Bruno and her husband Joe of Las Vegas, Lester Lengyel of Virginia and the late Barbara Zanna and her husband Charlie of Toms River. Dear brother of the late Helen Berhard. Devoted grandfather of five. All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell