Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Lengyel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester Lengyel Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lester Lengyel Jr. Obituary
Lester Lengyel Jr.

Wanaque - Lengyel, Lester Jr. age 91 of Wanaque on Sunday April 5, 2020. Born in Hungary lived in Elmwood Park before moving to Wanaque. He worked for Tavernon in Paterson as a silk screen printer retiring many years ago. Beloved husband of the late Doris (Talamini) Lengyel. Loving father of Kelly Mule and her husband Lenny of Wanaque, Karalyn Bruno and her husband Joe of Las Vegas, Lester Lengyel of Virginia and the late Barbara Zanna and her husband Charlie of Toms River. Dear brother of the late Helen Berhard. Devoted grandfather of five. All services will be held privately. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -