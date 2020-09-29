Lester Rubinfeld
North Haledon - Lester Rubinfeld age 91, of North Haledon, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 27th, 2020.
Lester was born to Abraham and Katie (Czirick) in New York City on December 30th, 1928 and grew up in the Bronx. After finishing James Monroe High School, he attended City College of New York where he studied Business. His college studies were cut short as he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served in Okinawa, Japan in 1950-1952 and his primary role was working on the Army newspaper. After the War, Lester worked as a foreman at various printing and typographical firms in NYC, eventually opening Typographic Innovations, Inc. (TGI) with a few co-workers. Lester was the President of TGI for three decades, but to him his greatest accomplishment was his family. He was a devoted husband of Rosalie (Strauss) for 57 years and cherished father of Debbie Wolpov (husband Jeffrey) and Lisa Southren (husband Lee). He was adored by his grandchildren Alyson and Jason Wolpov, and Cole, Luke, JP and Jake Southren.
Covid appropriate services will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 1st at Cedar Park Cemetery, Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. Donations in memory of Lester Rubinfeld may be made to: the Gary Sinise Foundation, https://donate.garysinisefoundation.org/fundraiser/2943462
to honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.
Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel.