Lewis D. Giannuzzi Jr.
Alpine - Lewis D. Giannuzzi Jr, 93 lived in Alpine NJ his entire life. Died Wednesday morning surrounded by his loving family. Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Georgette of 65 years. Son, Lewis D. Giannuzzi III "Pete" and wife Barbara. Daughters, Linda Lise Whitford and husband Richard "Dennis" Whitford and Ellen Mary Hickey. Also, 6 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A WW II Army Veteran. Founding member of the Alpine Fire Department, a Grand Master of the Freemason, and former member of the Closter Lions Club. Lewis's pride and joy was his Lou's Getty Service Station in Closter, NJ. He owned and operated it since establishing the station in 1972 and it is still a family run business today. Lewis loved his customers and they loved him.
Services will be held at Moritz Funeral Home in Closter, NJ on Friday, September 6th, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to in Lewis's name.