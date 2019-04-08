|
Libby Bitterman
Passaic - Libby Bitterman age 96 of Passaic, NJ died peacefully Sunday at her home. Born in Russia she had been a lifelong resident of Passaic. She was a longtime member and congregant of Tiffereth Israel in Passaic,a member of its Sisterhood. member of ORT and Hadassah. She was the office manager for Dr. Carl Rasin of Passaic for many years. She was predeceased by her husband Philip in 2009 and her daughtrer Audrey Brecher in 2016. She is survivied by her daughter Judy Gothelf and her husband Steve of Montville, and son-in-law Jack Brecher. She is also survived by four grandchildren Amy,David, Danny, and Robbie and two greatgrtandchildren.
Funeral services wil l be conducted Tuesday at 1pm in Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton,NJ. Interment Passaic Junction Cemetery Saddle Brook, NJ.
Donations in her memory may be made to Pine Brook Jewish Center Changebridge Road Montville,NJ.