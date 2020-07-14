Libia Góngora-Hernandez
Paterson - Libia Aurora Góngora-Hernandez ("Libby") of Paterson, New Jersey died tragically on July 4, 2020 at the age of 58.
A fiercely devoted and loving daughter, she now joins her parents, Abel and Ciomara Góngora, in God's kingdom. Libby is survived by her loving brothers, Pedro and Abe, and sisters-in-law, Annie (née Zapata) and Jeannie (née Ganley). She will forever be remembered by her nieces and nephews, who were "her babies": Nicole (Giambarrese), 34, Elizabeth, 23, Daniel, 21, Natalie, 21, and Nathaniel, 17.
Born in Cuba in 1961, Libby's life was dedicated to helping her parents attain their American Dream. From helping in her parents' candy store, to working as a bank teller, to graduating college and becoming an accountant for a major photographic retailer, she didn't realize just how much she made her parents' dreams come true. Libby had the biggest heart and was passionate about her family's honor and traditions. She touched the lives of so many people and inspired her family daily. The light in our lives has dimmed as we suffer her loss, but we will carry Libby's memory in our hearts always.
Libby's family expresses our gratitude to the Paterson Fire Department for their efforts and professionalism.
Services will be held at Martinez Funeral Home at 747 Market Street in Paterson, NJ on Thursday, July 16 from 5-9pm and Friday, July 17 from 9:30-10:30am. Please be mindful that social distancing and occupancy limits will be enforced due to the pandemic. Face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Libby's memory to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(Libia Aurora Góngora Memorial Fund).