Lidia (Bulatow) Bulya
Clifton - Lidia (Bulatow) Bulya, 85, of Clifton passed away on February 13, 2020. Born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Lidia came to the US in 1951 and first settled in NYC before moving to New Jersey in 1957 and later to Clifton in 1997.
Devoted mother of Helen Talaniec and Leonid Bulya, both of Clifton. Dear sister of Nicholas and Alex Bulatow, both of Florida. An avid animal lover, Lidia will be dearly missed by all of her pets.
Visiting Tuesday 5-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Wednesday 8:45AM at the funeral home and 10AM at Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Andrew's Ukrainian Cemetery, South Bound Brook, NJ. www.ShookFH.com