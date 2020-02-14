Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Resources
More Obituaries for Lidia Bulya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lidia (Bulatow) Bulya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lidia (Bulatow) Bulya Obituary
Lidia (Bulatow) Bulya

Clifton - Lidia (Bulatow) Bulya, 85, of Clifton passed away on February 13, 2020. Born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Lidia came to the US in 1951 and first settled in NYC before moving to New Jersey in 1957 and later to Clifton in 1997.

Devoted mother of Helen Talaniec and Leonid Bulya, both of Clifton. Dear sister of Nicholas and Alex Bulatow, both of Florida. An avid animal lover, Lidia will be dearly missed by all of her pets.

Visiting Tuesday 5-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Wednesday 8:45AM at the funeral home and 10AM at Holy Ascension Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Clifton. Interment, St. Andrew's Ukrainian Cemetery, South Bound Brook, NJ. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lidia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -