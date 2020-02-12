|
|
Lidia Guglielmo
Manahawkin - Guglielmo, Lidia (nee Gaudio), 96, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, formerly of Fort Lee, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Maurizo. Loving mother of Frances DiNatale & her husband Anthony, Carmela "Carmen" Oliveri & her husband Joseph, Ann DalCero & her husband the late Robert, and Maurice Guglielmo & his wife Lisa. Cherished grandmother of Denise Rebori, John DiNatale, Joseph Oliveri, Lara DiNatale, Paul Dal Cero, James DalCero, and Matthew Guglielmo. Adored great-grandmother of Richard & Steven Rebori and Marielle & Sophia Oliveri. Dear cousin of Sal Gaudio. Lidia was born in Longobardi, Cosenza, Italy and she came to America in 1954. She was the heart and soul of the family. Our love and devotion to each other is a testament to her influence on our lives and what she stood for as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. There will forever be a void in our lives, as she truly was the center of the family. She is loved greatly and will be missed dearly. Funeral Friday at 10AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill. Interment Madonna Cemetery. Friends will be received Thursday 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hackensack Meridian Hospice of Stafford Township, Meridian Health Foundation, 1340 Campus Parkway, Building C, Unit 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 . Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com