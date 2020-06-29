Lidia Zydilajew
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lidia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lidia Zydilajew

Lidia Zydilajew , age 70 of Clifton passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She resided in Clifton for the last 30 years. Lidia Zydilajew was the beloved daughter of the late Michael Zydilajew and Anastacia Zydilajew and predeceased by sister Maria. A generous woman, Lidia had acted as caregiver to her late mother for several years. Sister of Nina Nieves and husband Pete of Clifton. Aunt of David Nieves and his wife, and their daughter. Lidia is also survived by other family members. All funeral services were private. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home - Hawthorne, NJ. (www.browningforshay.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved