Lidia Zydilajew
Lidia Zydilajew , age 70 of Clifton passed on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She resided in Clifton for the last 30 years. Lidia Zydilajew was the beloved daughter of the late Michael Zydilajew and Anastacia Zydilajew and predeceased by sister Maria. A generous woman, Lidia had acted as caregiver to her late mother for several years. Sister of Nina Nieves and husband Pete of Clifton. Aunt of David Nieves and his wife, and their daughter. Lidia is also survived by other family members. All funeral services were private. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home - Hawthorne, NJ. (www.browningforshay.com)
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.